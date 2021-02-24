Let the sun shine…

Today was just over 20°C, but because of an almost constant wind – it felt chilly after my lunchtime run – still, never forget, it’s February, despite what my (jogging!) shorts and t-shirt might suggest!

It’s the final phase of my 3 weeks in Beaujolais – it looks like almost 70 domaines will be in the bag at report-time – all hopefully published before the end of March. The most comprehensive Chablis and Beaujolais reports there are – so people tell me – the Côte d’Or selection is not bad either 😉 That will be over 280 domaine’s wines profiled for the 2019 reports – so far…

Anyway, some of this week’s snaps:

The same vine, one year on, as my main image for last February’s report Let the sun shine… Orangerie 1 Orangerie 2 Almost twilight in St.Amour Almost twilight in St.Amour Lockdow – this or the sandwiches? The view to Fleurie from Les Roches Team Hoppenot on Les Roches… Lunchtime jogging Clos Des Moriers

Like this: Like Loading...