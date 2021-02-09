offer of the day – bruno clair – 2017 & 2018s

From my usual Swiss merchant. In brackets, where offered, are the previous prices of the 2016s:
Domaine Bruno Clair
Marsannay Blanc 2018 75cl 28.00* (Swiss Francs)
Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru 2018 75cl 145.00
Marsannay 2017 75cl 32.00
Marsannay Les Grasses Têtes 2018 75cl 39.00
Marsannay Les Longeroies 2018 75cl 40.00
Aloxe-Corton 2018 75cl 46.00
Savigny-les-Beaune Les Jarrons 1er Cru 2017 75cl 48.00
Savigny-les-Beaune Les Jarrons 1er Cru 2018 75cl 48.00
Savigny-les-Beaune La Dominode 1er Cru 2018 75cl 59.00
(Gevrey-Chambertin Clos du Fonteny 1er Cru 2016 75cl 115.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos du Fonteny 1er Cru 2017 75cl 105.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos du Fonteny 1er Cru 2018 75cl 119.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 1er Cru 2017 75cl 139.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 1er Cru 2018 75cl 145.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2017 75cl 189.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2018 75cl 215.00
(Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2016 75cl 325.00)
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2017 75cl 298.00
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2018 75cl 335.00
(Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2016 75cl 385.00)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2017 75cl 298.00
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2018 75cl 335.00
As opined about the 2016 – the Bèze price was much too high – I don’t know what the ideas were there. So, far from cheap at the top – great wines as they are – for me, I see a lot of value in a mixed-case of (red) Marsannays and the Dominode!
*As always with this merchant – there’s an additional Swiss purchase tax of 7.7% to add, but then the prices are delivered…