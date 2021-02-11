offer of the day – 2019 l’Arlot

In my inbox – I offer the comparison with the previous prices (in brackets) of the 20018s, 2017s, 2016s, and 2015…
— signifies ‘not offered’

Domaine de l’Arlot

Nuits-Saint-Georges Mont des Oiseaux 1er Cru 2019 75cl — (69.50, 59.00, —, 59.00)* Swiss Francs
Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru ‘Hors Ligne’ 2019 75cl — (—, 79.00, —, —)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos de l’Arlot 1er Cru 2019 75cl 89.50 (88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2019 75cl 89.50 (88.00, 85.00 85.00, 79.00)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Clos Forêts St-Georges 1er Cru 2019 150cl 184.00, (181.00, 175.00, 175.00, —)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2019 75cl 135.00 (129.00, 119.00, 119.00, 109.00)
Vosne-Romanée Les Suchots 1er Cru 2019 150cl — (263.00, —, —, —)
Romanée Saint Vivant Grand Cru 2019 75cl 498.00 (—, —, 486.00, 445.00)

A more compact offering of the domaine’s wines this year.
*Note that an additional 7.7% sales tax is also due, but the delivery cost is included…

