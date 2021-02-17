Beaujolais, so far this week…

Spring has sprung!

At home in Switzerland, after a week of snow and minus temperatures, we hit this winter’s peak frost early on Sunday morning – minus 13°C. Directly when arriving in Beaujolais mid-morning on Monday, the temperature was 7°C. Whilst they also had a little snow and minus temperatures last week, this afternoon it was almost 15°C with a beautiful blue sky and fine views of Mont Blanc – the wild bees were flying too.

Speaking of flying things, I found some people working in the vines in Chiroubles this afternoon – and they were clearly lost – as both have domaines in the Côte de Beaune to look after. Benoit Moreau and Eric Germain are sharing 2 hectares here and right from the start they are managing their plot with biodynamics – I’m already looking forward to their 2021s 🙂

The weekend is forecast to hit 20°C in Beaujolais. Whilst it’s too early to read anything into it, one vigneron told me today that the vines are behind 2019 and 2020 at this early stage. But life is awakening – and things can quickly change.

Anyway, just to show that I’m still alive, here are a few images from this week, so far…

Sylvaner in Chénas Guarding the terraces The Sylvaner terraces Probably older than me Certainly older than me! 1936 advertising… 1913 and still used every year – Clos Haute Combe in Juliénas Col du Truges Cold du Truges Sunset – tonight’s evening run… Croix De Rochefort

