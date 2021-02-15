2019 White Burgundy – part 3 – Chablis

The fifth in my series of 2019 Burgundy Reports is now online. To recap:

1. The whites part 1 – Mâconnais, followed by

2. The whites part 2 – Côte de Beaune

3. The reds part 1 – Côte de Beaune

4. The reds part 2 – Côte de Nuits

Now my latest report, covering the whites of 2019 Chablis is now online – here. This is Part 3 of my three 2019 White Burgundy Reports.

This report covers the visits to taste 2019s at domaines #151 – #216 in my campaign of 2019 visits. It, naturally, includes both what I like and who I like, and rather than ‘just’ scores, I actually recommends which wines to buy!

I hope that you enjoy this in-depth look. I’m now underway in Beaujolais, also tasting 2019s to start my Red Burgundy Report – Part 3! – 55 producers to visit – so that will then be 270 domains visited to taste their 2019s – of course with more to come before the new wave of 2020s starts in around July or August!

