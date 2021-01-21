wine conversations podcast – Anthony Hanson

Much as I devoured the content of Clive Coates, it was Anthony Hanson who initially cemented my lust for writings about Burgundy. I began with a copy of his original Faber book, and then bought the reprint too.

I occasionally bump into him at a domaine when tasting – the last one being at Roulot – but not when tasting 2019s. As he points out – those of us who managed to keep up with the tasting schedule in France’s second ‘confinement‘ were pretty rare…

Whilst properly ‘playing the role’ of the wine-merchant, there’s not too much to argue with in his 2019 vintage analysis, simplified as it must be for less than 14 minutes of talking time. Worth your time, I think:

