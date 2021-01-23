well kept – weekend 4 2021

I often joke with winemakers that I’ve an ‘English palate’ i.e. I drink wine too young or too old – at least compared to them! For the latter category, how about 25 years for (an almost ready) villages and 8 years for a Côteaux Bourguignons? Actually, I’m still drinking some super Roty 2010 CB – though it had a Passetougrains label at that time…

1995 Grivot, Vosne-Romanée Bossières

Still very-much a hit or a miss vintage. Grivot’s 1995 1ers are drinking very well now, but this wine – which I enjoyed – is still somewhat short of ‘charming.’ This nose is timid but clean – the palate still a little burly in that typical 1995 style. I’m sure I’ve 3 or 4 more of these, so no rush!

Rebuy – No

2012 Henry Fessy, Côteaux Bourguignons

A DIAM5 seal, the underside of which is full of dark, tartrate crystal – that’s the first time I remember seeing that on a DIAM! This wine, given the source is almost cetainly 100% gamay, and I think was bottled/labelled to celebrate the ne AOC of Côteaux Bourguignons

Tthe nose is clean and young – there’s no real development here – indeed it’s sweetly inviting. The palate carries the merest suggestion of oak but is also super-silky. Strongly dark-red fruited. I find this disarmingly delicious. Great bang for the buck!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Dampt Frères, Chablis Les Preuses

From magnum

Ohh, that’s a nose of chalky but inviting depth. Clean lines, freshness, padded citrus and than such an unfolding, wonderful, finish. A wine that drank superbly for two days – no problem! A great price and a great wine. Still a baby, but with none of the modest austerity I found in other 1er and grand cru 2012s this week.

Rebuy – Yes

