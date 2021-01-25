The latest winners in Chablis…



Chablis today – 16h51…

I’m in Chablis this week to complete my tour of 66 domaines’ 2019s and a blind-tasting today of 66 (a coincidence!) 2019 Petit Chablis – and not a single one was corked!

From what better place to bring you the results of the Annual Concourse de Chablis which took place over the weekend. I am most-kindly invited to take part each year, but I equally kindly decline each year too – three weeks away from home in January is enough, without taking an additional weekend too – much as I enjoy what I do.

Anyway, from 321 samples, tasted by 46 jurors came 27 medalists in this 35th year of the tasting. The medals were mainly for wines from the 2019 vintage, except that the grand crus were from 2018 – so here you go – click the image for the results.

