offer of the day – olivier bernstein 2019…

A different Swiss merchant to my usual ‘offers.’ Very much a higher-end range!

OLIVIER BERNSTEIN 2019 – En Primeur

PREMIERS CRUS

Domaine Gevrey-Chambertin Les Champeaux 2019 75cl 286.00 Swiss Francs*

GRAND CRUS

Clos de Vougeot 2019 75cl 528.00

Clos de Vougeot 2019 150cl 1,120

Charmes-Chambertin 2019 75cl 528.00

Charmes-Chambertin 2019 150cl 1,120

Clos deal Roche 2019 75cl 654.00

Clos deal Roche 2019 150cl 1,360

Bonnes-Mares 2019 75cl 795.00

Bonnes-Mares 2019 150cl 1,650

Mazis-Chambertin 2019 75cl 795.00

Mazis-Chambertin 2019 150cl 1,650

Chambertin 2019 75cl 1,200

Chambertin 2019 150cl 2,450

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 75cl 1,200

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 150cl 2,450

Or how about 1 each of the grand crus – a 7-pack mixed case? Yours for just 5,700 Swiss Francs

* Swiss tax included on these prices.

I did say ‘high-end!‘ It’s a long time since I visited OB; I found the wines superlative, but with prices, like chez Leroy, that are generally out of reach for easy to find AOCs. I contrast that to a domaine like DRC where you can, fairly, argue the same about prices – but for wines that are harder to find, or only available from that domaine, hence, my more regular visits there.

Like this: Like Loading...