offer of the day – olivier bernstein 2019…

A different Swiss merchant to my usual ‘offers.’ Very much a higher-end range!
OLIVIER BERNSTEIN 2019 – En Primeur
PREMIERS CRUS
Domaine Gevrey-Chambertin Les Champeaux 2019 75cl 286.00 Swiss Francs*
GRAND CRUS
Clos de Vougeot 2019 75cl 528.00
Clos de Vougeot 2019 150cl 1,120
Charmes-Chambertin 2019 75cl 528.00
Charmes-Chambertin 2019 150cl 1,120
Clos deal Roche 2019 75cl 654.00
Clos deal Roche 2019 150cl 1,360
Bonnes-Mares 2019 75cl 795.00
Bonnes-Mares 2019 150cl 1,650
Mazis-Chambertin 2019 75cl 795.00
Mazis-Chambertin 2019 150cl 1,650
Chambertin 2019 75cl 1,200
Chambertin 2019 150cl 2,450
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 75cl 1,200
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 150cl 2,450
Or how about 1 each of the grand crus – a 7-pack mixed case? Yours for just 5,700 Swiss Francs
*Swiss tax included on these prices.
I did say ‘high-end!‘ It’s a long time since I visited OB; I found the wines superlative, but with prices, like chez Leroy, that are generally out of reach for easy to find AOCs. I contrast that to a domaine like DRC where you can, fairly, argue the same about prices – but for wines that are harder to find, or only available from that domaine, hence, my more regular visits there.