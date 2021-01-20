offer of the day – faiveley 2019…

I missed the 2014s, but here you can see the ‘progression’ of the prices (in Switzerland) for the 12s, 13s, 15s, 16s, 17s 18s and now the 2019s from the same Swiss merchant. The format here for the prices is simple: 2019 (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2013, 2012) and — if not previously offered…
DOMAINE FAIVELEY 2019 – En Primeur
PREMIERS CRUS
Pommard Rugiens 2019 75cl — (82.00, 75.00, 86.00, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Issarts 2019 75cl 89.00 (—) Swiss Francs*
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 2019 75cl — (85.00, 79.00, 84.00, 78.00, 72.50, 69.80)
Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Saint-Georges 2019 75cl 115.00 (105.00, 99.00, 115.00, 98.00, 98.00, 98.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Les Fuées 2019 75cl 139.00 (139.00, 125.00, 135.00, 128.00, 119.00, 119.00)
Chambolle-Musigny la Combe d’Orveau 2019 75cl 135.00 (135.00, 119.00, 132.00, 124.00, 119.00, 119.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Les Amoureuses 2019 319.00 (—)
GRAND CRUS
Corton Clos des Cortons 2019 75cl 169.00 (169.00, 149.00, 169.00, 149.00, 139.00, 139)
Corton Clos des Cortons 2019 150cl 343.00 (343.00, 303.00, 343.00, 303.00, 283.00, 283)
Corton Clos des Cortons 2019 300cl 736.00 (736.00, 656.00, 736.00, 656.00, —, —)
Echezeaux 2019 75cl 178.00 (169.00, —, 165.00, 149.00, —, —)
Mazis-Chambertin 2019 75cl 209.00 (198.00, 178.00, 198.00, 179.00, 167.00, 169)
Mazis-Chambertin 2019 150cl 423.00 (401.00, 361.00, 401.00, 363.00, —, —)
Mazis-Chambertin 2019 300cl 896.00 (852.00,776.00, 852.00, 776.00, —, —)
Grands Echezeaux 2019 75cl 229.00 (198.00, 188.00, 208.00, 198.00, 198.00, —)
Latricières-Chambertin 2019 75cl 198.00 (189.00, 165.00, 189.00, —)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 75cl 299.00 (285.00, 249.00, 299.00, 278.00, 249.00, 235)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 150cl 603.00 (575.00, 503.00, 603.00, 561.00, 503.00, 475)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2019 300cl 1,256.00 (1,200.00, 1,056.00, 1,256.00, 1,172.00, —, —)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Les Ouvrées Rodin 2019 75cl 895.00 (875.00, 698.00, 745.00, 659.00, 598.00, 598)
Corton Charlemagne 2019 75cl 198.00 (189.00, 189.00, 189.00, 169.00, 169.00, 159)
*There is 7.7% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices
For a long time, peak pricing chez Faiveley has been the frosted 2016 vintage – we have now returned to, sometimes exceeded, those price levels. Of course, 2019 is a lower volume red vintage with the 2020 following of similar or lower quantities – so don’t expect any respite… I could stop, if I wanted to…