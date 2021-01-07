images of chablis 2021…

I’m in Chablis right now – 14 domaines into a tour of about 60 – predominantly tasting the 2019 vintage.

It wouldn’t be Burgundy if the results weren’t variable, but I have to say that I’m more than impressed by the quality of many. Using 2018 as a benchmark is of no interest here because 2018 brought a swathe of delicious wines, but relatively few that were obviously from Chablis. This year we will have plenty of ‘Chablis.’

Variable as it may be, there are many great Chablis wines in 2019 and I’m looking to discovering ever-more of them!

