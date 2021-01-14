Faiveley joins with Williams Selyem

There’s not that much news that’s really worth categorising as such these days, but hot into my inbox this morning, I think this is – a new tie-up between Nuits St.Georges and the Russian River Valley:

“The Faiveley family has purchased an important minority holding in Williams Selyem Winery, partnering with the Dyson family to ensure the winery continues to thrive for decades to come… …After 23 years running Williams Selyem, John and Kathe Dyson have decided to partner with the Faiveley Family to write the next chapter of Williams Selyem.”

Click the linked image (right) for the full info/press release.

