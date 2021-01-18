2019 Red Burgundy – part 2 – Côte de Nuits

The fourth in my series of 2019 Burgundy Reports is now online. To recap:

1. The whites part 1 – Mâconnais, followed by

2. The whites part 2 – Côte de Beaune

3. The reds part 1 – Côte de Beaune

Now my latest report, covering the reds of the Côte de Nuits is now online – here. This is Part 2 of my two 2019 Red Burgundy Reports.

This report covers the visits to taste 2019s at domaines #114 – #150 plus there others visited in July. It, naturally, includes and what and who I like, and rather than ‘just’ scores, actually recommends which wines to buy!

I hope that you enjoy this in-depth look. I’m also underway in Chablis tasting 2019s to start my white Burgundy Report – Part 3! – 44 domaines already visited and another 18 are planned for the last week of January – if I’m allowed to travel – fingers crossed!

