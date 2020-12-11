offer of the day – bruno clavelier’s 2018s

Hot off the presses…

Bruno Clavelier 2018:

With the last year’s prices for the 2017s & 2016s (from the same merchant) in brackets:

Bourgogne Passetoutgrains 2018 75cl 22.50* (22.50, —) (Swiss francs)

Vosne-Romanée La Combe Brûlée 2018 75cl 90.00 (80.00, 84.00)

Vosne-Romanée Les Hautes Maizières 2018 75cl 90.00 (80.00, 84.00)

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Corbeaux 1er Cru 2018 75cl 135.00 (120.00, 123.00)

Vosne-Romanée Les Beaux Monts 1er Cru 2018 75cl 150.00 (130.00, 137.00)

Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées 1er Cru 2018 75cl 150.00 (130.00, 137.00)

Chambolle-Musigny Combe d’Orveaux 1er Cru 2018 75cl 160.00 (140.00, 147.00)

Corton Le Rognet V.V. Grand Cru 2018 75cl 155.00 (135.00, 144.00)

These prices are not delivered but do include the Swiss 7.8% purchase tax.

After a year where the prices dropped, it seems that normal service has resumed!

