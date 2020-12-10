Extreme Gevrey-Chambertin…

Lunchtime walking – taking advantage of the fading mist and nice sunshine. It will take you half an hour – maybe a little longer if you keep taking photos, like me!

From the foot of the Clos St.Jacques, you can follow a prepared walk (La Bossière) complete with its green way-markers and occasional info-plaques. There are two loops but I just took in the one that covers the Côte St.Jacques, cutting through Lavaux, through a central wooded part – en friche – then under Estournelles, Poissenot, Romanée – now above Varoilles and then curling your way back to the Clos St.Jacques.

This is ‘extreme Gevrey’ where the valley narrows to head up the Combe de Lavaux – here you will find less and less sunlight – parts of the vines in full-shade at midday in December. Let me tell you, leave the sunshine and it’s suddenly damn cold! It’s an area, in particular around Varoilles, that I find so atmospheric – especially with the cliffs of the Combe de Lavaux as a backdrop!

Between Lavaux and CSJ Over Lavaux to the ‘house’ of Varoilles Lavaux CSJ… Mid-Lavaux towards Gevrey

