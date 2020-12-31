2019 Red Burgundy – part 1 – Côte de Beaune

Coming after my first two 2019 Burgundy Reports on:

The whites of the Mâconnais, followed by

The whites of the Côte de Beaune

Now my latest report, covering the reds of the Côte de Beaune is now online – here. This will be Part 1 of my two 2019 Red Burgundy Reports.

This, first, red report covers the visits to taste 2019s at domaines #74 – #113 and includes my summary of the vintage characteristics – and what and who I like.

I hope that you enjoy this in-depth look. The reds of the Côte de Nuits will follow in the next days – hopefully, before I leave for Chablis to start my White Burgundy Report – Part 3!

