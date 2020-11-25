the week so far, mainly in the côte de nuits…



Madame Leroy’s Romanée Saint Vivant…

The Scooby is limping this week – and that’s despite a service only two weeks ago. I spotted a small noise that’s now a big one – I think the servo on the power-steering – as turning a corner resembles a many-sided coin, rather than something round! Then there’s the suspension rattle that’s developed yesterday on the cobblestones of Beaune – at least it’s fine on the normal roads, for now…

Such is life with a 15+-year-old set of wheels – but it will be great again when those are fixed – hopefully for some days anyway 🙂

The light was super on Monday but yesterday delivered freezing fog for the whole day – so I chose not to freeze while getting changed to run at lunchtime. I think yesterday was fine for the whole day in the Hautes Côtes though. Today was sunny so I braved the jogging kit – but it’s been leggings since last week!

Then, of course, the lunchtime sandwiches in the car – like every day!

Some Côte de Nuits views from today:

The rich, part-ploughed, soil of Romanée-Conti Over Romanée-Conti towards Vougoet Romanée Saint Vivant towards Vosne Leroy’s RSV Chateau de Gevrey-Chambertin Chateau de Gevrey-Chambertin Chateau de Gevrey-Chambertin Chateau de Gevrey-Chambertin Denizen of Gevrey cellar…

