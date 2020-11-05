my week so far…



Today’s view to Chassagne from the hill above Montrachet

A bizarre week in the world – that’s for sure – but with some beautiful views, as above.

Since the end of last week, France is in lockdown – and the scale of infections seems to amply justify it – only essential work is allowed to continue.

It’s a stretch to describe wine-tasting and domaine visits as essential work – I’m with you here. But as my sole source of income, it’s essential to me, and seemingly for merchants (who can’t visit) who are desperate for tasting notes and producers who rely on getting notes in front of buyers, the (wine) industry in France does see this work as essential – and for that, I’m very thankful.

It will not surprise you that there’s much paperwork required to be out and about – justifications – this is administrative France, after-all. So far, in covid-compatible mode, including making my sandwiches every morning as there are no restaurants, I’ve been underway without any issue – so far! I’ve chosen a measure of discretion, I’m not flooding instagram with my (usual) pretty images (ha-ha!) but it’s important to underline that, for now, my work continues here.

Of course, if they close the borders between France & Switzerland, like they did earlier this year, then my visits will certainly be over for the foreseeable future…

