Hoist with my own petard…



Exactly what it says!

Maybe you remember my recent image of a car that had been left two long under a Place Carnot tree full of roosting birds(?) Didn’t we laugh!

Well, given that said trees no-longer have any leaves, and are also full of Christmas lights, and that I’d successfully parked there a couple of times last week – you guessed it! This morning, Scooby was covered in shit! Oh well. To save considerable Subaru embarrassment, no pictures and a visit to the jet-wash!

Today another day of sun for visits in the Côte de Nuits. Given a covid-related cancellation for the first tasting after lunch, my extra long lunch-break (sandwiches in the car, as is the current necessity) allowed a decent lunchtime run. Starting in Chambolle, heading up a vertical track to a view above the vines, then onwards, on high, to Morey and then Gevrey before doing an about-turn and taking a vineyard route back – just over 10km – so I deserved my ham & cheese butties!

Mostly, these images were taken during the run:

Today’s 10.4 km… Over Amoureuses to the Clos de Vougeot Over Amoureuses toward the Clos des Perrières Amoureuses… Pruning… High on the hill, the view back to Chambolle In Chambolle looking down to the plain… High up in Morey, looking down to the Clos de Tart In Clos de Bèze To finish my afternoon…

