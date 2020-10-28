playing the game…

Update 29.10.2020(28.10.2020)billn

Puligny Combettes 28-Oct 2020
The sombre view over Puligny Combettes this afternoon – reflecting the mood of the (not just) French nation…

Given the misery that covid has brought to many, I could have, perhaps, found a better word than game – but as of midnight tomorrow (Thursday/Friday), we shall once-more be confronted by the lockdown in France.

What that means to me is that all of my existing appointments will be cancelled and I will be exiting France for the projected one month that was described by President Macron this evening. My list of domaines for the October Burgundy Report is practically complete – I will lose, perhaps, half-a-dozen domaines, but the November report – the reds – well, that’s going to be a bit thin.

But better thin than sick! Keep well all of you…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “playing the game…”

  1. Suvro28th October 2020 at 11:56 pmPermalinkReply

    What’s with the furore over Macron’s comments!

    • billn29th October 2020 at 7:13 amPermalinkReply

      No furore – it’s just sensible. Assuming you are talking of covid-related actions…

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;