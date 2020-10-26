offer of the day – Domaine Leflaive 2019…

As always, from the same supplier each year. Priced in Swiss Francs (chf)

Image courtesy Domaine Leflaive:

DOMAINE LEFLAIVE 2019 – Puligny-Montrachet

In brackets are the prices for 2018, 2017, 2016 & 2015 – though most of the 2018 prices are missing (—), sorry …

THE ENTRY WINES

Bourgogne 75cl 55.00* (49.00, 45.00, 42.00, 38.00)

Puligny-Montrachet 75cl 99.00 (—, 89.00, 82.00, 69.00)

PREMIER CRUS

Puligny-Montrachet Les Clavoillons 75cl 148.00 (139.00, 128.00, 118.00, 89.00)

Meursault Sous Le Dos d’Âne 75cl 148.00 (—, 128.00, 118.00, 99.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Folatières 75cl — (—, 198.00, 185.00, 145.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Combettes 75cl — (—, 198.00, 185.00, 185.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Pucelles 75cl 299.00 (—, 259.00, 245.00, 195.00)

GRANDS CRUS

Bienvenues Bâtard-Montrachet 75cl 595.00 (—, 498.00, 459.00, 325.00)

Bâtard-Montrachet 75cl 648.00 (—, 565.00, 498.00, 348.00)

Chevalier-Montrachet 75cl 840.00 (—, 695.00, 685.00, 445.00)

*As always the Swiss purchase tax (7.7%) is not included but otherwise, these are delivered prices.

Some of the usual suspects are also missing from this offer. There is (always) only one direction for the prices chez Leflaive. As is always the case, the two entry wines can be benchmarks for their respective labels, but for perspective, you can buy some very great Puligny 1ers for under 100 chf. At least in the most recent vintages – for my tastebuds 2016 onwards – the quality was very fine chez Leflaive but I won’t be able to taste the 2019s this year as the domaine is not accepting tasters until 2021 – maybe – it will depend on the covid…

