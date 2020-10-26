more robots…

I previously introduced the BAKUS here. Two years later, maybe you might start seeing them in the ‘wild.’ In this case, in the vineyards of Louis Moreau in Chablis:

  BurgFisher

    I visited their website to see what else the robot is capable of doing, but not much information. In addition to weeding, I could see it spraying and pruning. Any ideas, Bill?

