Postponed: the 2021 Saint-Vincent

The Saint-Vincent Tournante in Puligny, Blagny and Corpeau, slated for January 2021 has been rescheduled to 2022. It’s of no surprise that this is covid-related. Jean-Michel Chartron who is President of the Organising Committee would like to say:

“We want the Saint Vincent Tournante of Puligny Montrachet, Blagny and Corpeau should be festive and convivial – marked by sharing. This is why, with all the members of the Bureau, we have taken the decision to postpone it until January 29-30, 2022. Guaranteeing the health and safety of all remains our priority.“

