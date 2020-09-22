pierre labet’s 2005 beaune 1er coucherias

2005 Pierre Labet, Beaune 1er Choucherias
I remember, 2-3 years ago, this wine being so impressive. Like this wine, my memory has faded, it has actually been 7 years – and for this particular bottle, despite a robust and okay looking cork, time has not helped…
The nose from the very start shouts old and bretty – you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s at least 30 years old, not 15. I find none of the aromatic interest of before. The palate has fared a little better – layered, concentrated and complex – but never losing the bretty undertones. Such a shame. Aeration lessens the brett a little, but overnighting in the fridge exacerbates the problem – spiced brown sauce the resulting aroma – HP or Hammonds – if that means anything to you. Not what I want in my glass.
Rebuy – No – not this particular bottle, anyway…
OMG, that is amazing, in particular that ’05 is 15 years ago. An issue with this bottle clearly related to bottling. Love to hear if others with this have clean or bretty. To be clear I do NOT like Brett confusing terroir
I think I may have one more – I’ll try to find it – if it’s the same there’s no reason to keep – if it’s better, like the first – great!