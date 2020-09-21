offer of the day – thibault liger-belair’s 2018s

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair 2018 EP/Pre-Arrivals

Prices arrived today from my Swiss merchant. The 2017, 2016 & 2015 prices (from the same time, previous years) are in brackets for comparison. Still no Beaujolais:

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES La Charmotte 75cl 55.00* (52.00, 55.00, 49.50) (Swiss Francs)

CHAMBOLLE-MUSIGNY 75 cl 69.00 (69.00, 69.00, – )

VOSNE-ROMANEE Aux Réas 75cl 75.00 (69.50, 76.00, 69.50)

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 75cl 125.00 (119.00, 118.00, 109.00)

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 150cl 260.00 (248.00, 256.00, – )

CORTON CLOS DU ROI 75cl 159.00 (159.00, 159.00, – )

CLOS DE VOUGEOT 75cl 165.00 (159.00, 169.50, 158.00)

Charmes-Chambertin 75cl 175.00 (169.00, – , – )

RICHEBOURG 75cl 425.00 (398.00, – , 395.00)

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 75cl 189.00 (189.00, 198.00, – )

Relatively steady pricing at this time from Thibault.

*As always, these wines are without the 8% Swiss purchase tax, but include the cost of delivery…

Like this: Like Loading...