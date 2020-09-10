A new Burgundy Report….

For those that haven’t yet noticed, my July 2020 Burgundy Report is online.
Some new domaines visited and now starting the transition from tasting 2018s to tasting the new 2019 vintage. Full-power on that from the end of September!
For those that haven’t yet noticed, my July 2020 Burgundy Report is online.
Some new domaines visited and now starting the transition from tasting 2018s to tasting the new 2019 vintage. Full-power on that from the end of September!
You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;