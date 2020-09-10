A new Burgundy Report….

July 2020 Burgundy Report

For those that haven’t yet noticed, my July 2020 Burgundy Report is online.

Some new domaines visited and now starting the transition from tasting 2018s to tasting the new 2019 vintage. Full-power on that from the end of September!

Enjoy!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

