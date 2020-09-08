2019 croix montjoie vézelay

We picked up a few of these at the domaine on Saturday:

2019 La Croix Montjoie, Vézelay ‘l’élégante‘

This 2019 sports an impressively long diam origine. Well done!

A young yellow-gold colour. The nose has concentration and an almost smoky whiff of clean, chalky, minerality – a great start. Nicely concise, precise citrus acidity which makes the flavour finely mouth-watering – the balanced concentration is clear to see. That chalky minerality to finish too. This is a great, young, chardonnay from an unexpected quarter – bravo – and one that you can keep and keep should you wish.

Rebuy – Yes

