05-Sep-20 – Vézelay & a harvest update from there…



Vézelay

Unlike Chablis, where they are about 90% of the way through harvesting, in Vézelay there has been some harvesting but not much – Sophie Woillez of Domaine La Croix Montjoie explained “The maturities are really all over the place – we were expecting such an early harvest but in many cases we’ve had to wait and wait. In Irancy the yields are very low; anywhere between 9 and 30 hl/ha and that’s largely down to the dryness – only 20mm of rain in July and August combined. Probably here we will have some maturity by concentration as much as phenolic maturity, but it seemed that we would gain nothing of interest if we had waited, so we harvested the Irancy this week. We did a little Bourgogne rouge this morning but then stopped as the temperature was rising in the vines. It will be a particular year for sure – in which directions the wines go we will have to wait and see.”

A few views of Vézelay today:

Vines under the old town of Vézelay Grapes facing the sun Grapes not facing the sun Vézelay Vézelay Vézelay

Like this: Like Loading...