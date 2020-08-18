harvest trivia: the historical august harvests in Beaune

Looking at the list of the old ‘ban des vendanges‘ – and it goes ‘very old’ – the list goes back to 1370! The (prior) earliest harvest that I can find is the vintage 1556; the allowed starting date that year was the 16th August. Vintage 2003 was a much lazier 19th August! In the data there are 2 dates for the ban – one for Beaune, one for Dijon. I’ve taken the one for Beaune:

Here’s a quick look at the list of ‘August vintages’ as it currently stands:

Taken from records* starting from the year 1370:

(Year – date)

2020 – 14.8

1556 – 16.8

2003 – 19.8

2018 – 20.8

1559 – 24.8

2017 – 25.8

2015 – 26.8

1603 – 27.8

2011 – 27.8

1434 – 28.8

1684 – 28.8

1420 – 29.8

1473 – 29.8

1719 – 29.8

2007 – 29.8

1540 – 30.8

1673 – 30.8

1686 – 30.8

1706 – 31.8

* 2007 was the last vintage where a ban des vendanges was called, and it was a largely symbolic 13 August – long before anyone picked, hence, I have not used that date for my list. Note these are the dates that grapes were picked in the Côte de Beaune, and to make still wines…

