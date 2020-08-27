Well, you have ease yourself out of such things – no(?)
2018 Françoise André, Pernand-Vergelesses Les Pins
Plenty of colour. A nose that has depth but is floral and forward too. Plenty of saline edge to the concentration, practically a little mint in the middle structure too. Young but already accessible – still, the least ready of these three wines – so I’d wait 2-3 years …
Rebuy – Yes
2013 Bouchard Père, Chassagne-Montrachet En Remilly
54mm diam 10 – top!
A wide nose, of textured floral depth and faint tarte au citron – I would say not just an inviting nose but distinguished too. Silky, lithe, direct – more Chevalier than Chassagne without doubt – widening with citrus intensity. Gorgeous wine…
Rebuy Yes
2018 Françoise André, Corton-Renardes
A little test of some whole-clusters in this vintage – and here’s a lovely, fresh, floral complexity with a finely focused and pretty berry fruit. Silken texture, melting structure – far too easy to drink but that’s the new Corton vernacular. Too delicious…
Rebuy – Yes
There are 2 responses to “27-August-20 – no harvesting, but there was lunch!”
Now that is a great lunch … without working!
Gary – I had to open those bottles, I even poured the wine – sommeliers call that work! 🙂
Blimey, I’d love to have tasted that Remilly – sounds fantastic. No, stuff that, all 3 wines seem delicious if that doesn’t seem too greedy – envy, envy 😉 . Now get some proper work done before you’re finished 🙂