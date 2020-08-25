25-August-20 – burgundy harvesting day 6



Just around the corner – the Château de Beaune

A cooler start today – I went back home for a sweatshirt – it’s only 3 minutes each way!

For day 6 of our harvest we started the with Savigny-Vergelesses Blanc – and that was it for the morning, Vergelesses without end! There were occasional hail impacts, similarly occasional bunches with some oïdium, but generally, the fruit for here came as nicely open bunches of medium-sized fruit with very little roast/dried material to remove. The afternoon was all red – villages Beaune from near (behind) the Renault garage on the road from Beaune direction Pommard. The triage here was 99.9% about removing leaves and some desiccated berries, but shock(!) – I encountered my first bunch with some rot – by the end of the day it was still the only bunch this year, so far! Looks like a great year for Beaunes!

And then, of course, there came lunch:

The Hermitage Blanc I’m ill-equipped to describe – the nose was almost clean in a soap-powder way – powerful wine and very tasty but one glass was enough for me.

2001 Tastevinage, Gevrey-Chambertin

Very interesting! The cork came out in one piece, luckily, otherwise I’d have lost an important clue to the producer – because the label provided no clues at all which is unusual for a Tastevinage bottle. The cork clearly stamped with ‘Mes Favourites’ so a wine from Burguet!

Relatively pale coloured. A nose that begins in quite a fresh and appealing way and then just gets better from there, becoming more and more floral with aeration. The palate no more than a middle-weight, indeed hardly that, but fresh and elegant – delicate even. Really a delicious bottle that just got better and better. Lovely wine!

Rebuy – Yes

1995 Daniel Rion, Vosne-Romanée 1er Beaumonts

A cork that yet again came out in dozens of pieces – and for the record, I’ve used a different corkscrew every day.

Also quite a light coloured wine – very similar to the Tastevinage wine. Also an airy nose, but of more width and depth than the Burguet wine, and a subtly different floral character- clearly violets here with a little Vosne-spice. In the mouth, this wine widens and widens as you head into the finish – despite the cork, it’s showing terrifically today with lovely acidity and well-controlled tannic texture. Another winner – we have done very well this week – so far!

Rebuy – Yes

Tomorrow there’s Charlemagne, maybe some more Beaunes and/or even some Pernand-Vergelesses…

Ready Set Go! Finished !! Lunch Lunch – parts!

