1995 Epenots – Vaudoisey-Creusefond

An obvious homage to the 2017 vintage of this wine, tasted and very much enjoyed this weekend. This 1995 was one of a number of vintages of this cuvée that I bought at auction more than 10 years ago – it was a very grumpy, tannic, far from enjoyable wine back then – and today?

1995 Vaudoisey-Creusefond, Pommard 1er Les Epenots

The cork extracts almost in one piece, just a layer of about 2mm breaking off into the bottle – in this case easily rescued with a little cutlery.

Medium, bricked colour – it’s clearly a wine of colour maturity – practically browning at the rim. Hmm, that’s really quite an attractive nose; spiced, maybe a warm suggestion of cinnamon. In the mouth, this is deeply flavoured and shows a width of leather, musk and spice flavours. The acidity is not completely smooth – but 90% – it’s okay. Complex, tasty, absorbingly interesting wine. The first day still with plenty of cushioned red fruit, the second day shows much less – but still nothing oxidative/balsamic. Very good.

Rebuy – Maybe

