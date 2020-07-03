week 27 2020 in Burgundy

3.7.2020billn

visits week 27 2020
My thanks to the vigneron(ne)s who hosted me this week – all of whom will be in the next Burgundy Report…

At this stage of the growing season, the growers are generally happy with their lot. They have had enough rain and the disease ‘pressure’ remains quite low. There seems plenty of crop – probably less than in 2018 as the number of grape-clusters per vine is more variable – but still plenty. This seems to be the consistent theme all the way from Chablis to Beaujolais.

In terms of the forthcoming (early!) harvest, most don’t seem to have a problem recruiting pickers – but with covid in mind, they are unsure how they will approach the lodging of, and their communal eating with, their harvest helpers…

And a few captioned images from the last 3 days – more next week:

Puligny
Puligny
Meursault
Beaune
Old Morey aligoté
Lachaux Latricières
Ruchottes-Chambertin
Over Ruchottes
Beaujolais
Beaujolais flowers
Beaujolais flowers
Truges…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;