week 27 2020 in Burgundy



My thanks to the vigneron(ne)s who hosted me this week – all of whom will be in the next Burgundy Report…

At this stage of the growing season, the growers are generally happy with their lot. They have had enough rain and the disease ‘pressure’ remains quite low. There seems plenty of crop – probably less than in 2018 as the number of grape-clusters per vine is more variable – but still plenty. This seems to be the consistent theme all the way from Chablis to Beaujolais.

In terms of the forthcoming (early!) harvest, most don’t seem to have a problem recruiting pickers – but with covid in mind, they are unsure how they will approach the lodging of, and their communal eating with, their harvest helpers…

And a few captioned images from the last 3 days – more next week:

Puligny Meursault Beaune Morey aligoté Latricières Ruchottes-Chambertin Beaujolais

