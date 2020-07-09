Value in Burgundy?

Nick Jackson MW made a suggestion for producers per village. I found some great suggestions but also some reliance on négoce wines and relatively high priced producers too:

Student asked me yesterday to suggest Burgundy producers that make classic examples of their respective villages. BUT, they also need to be SOMEWHAT affordable and available. So this is not a list of the 'best' producers, but IMO classic & accessible ones. Hope it's useful pic.twitter.com/OQQW29g6on — Nick Jackson MW (@nickjacksn) July 8, 2020

There’s definitely a homogeneity of pricing in Vosne, Meursault, Puligny & Chassagne that’s hard to avoid, but by going some way off the ‘beaten track‘ of producers I came up with a counter-suggestion – but what do you think?

Like this: Like Loading...