Value in Burgundy?

9.7.2020billn

Nick Jackson MW made a suggestion for producers per village. I found some great suggestions but also some reliance on négoce wines and relatively high priced producers too:

There’s definitely a homogeneity of pricing in Vosne, Meursault, Puligny & Chassagne that’s hard to avoid, but by going some way off the ‘beaten track‘ of producers I came up with a counter-suggestion – but what do you think?

Off the beaten track Burgundy producers

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There are 2 responses to “Value in Burgundy?”

  1. Robert K Stockton9th July 2020 at 4:04 pmPermalinkReply

    Your list is better

  2. Suvro10th July 2020 at 12:20 amPermalinkReply

    Any idea how much of your recommended producers are accessible from outside Burgundy? I am afraid that sitting here in SoCal I might not get any of these!

