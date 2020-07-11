offer of the day – bonneau du martray 2018 (and older)

The domaine is continuing its offering of ‘library’ wines as last year, their pricing is also unchanged versus last year.

DOMAINE BONNEAU DU MARTRAY

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2018 75cl 229.00 (*Swiss Francs)

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2018 150cl 475.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2017 75cl 229.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2016 75cl 209.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2010 75cl 229.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2008 75cl 219.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 2000 75cl 229.00

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 1993 75cl 239.00

I love magnums, but these seem rather too expensive.

As a guide, domaine Corton-Charlemagne starts at about €75** these days, and you can find some very fine versions under €100. Those sought-after wines such as chez Bouchard Père or Henri Boillot are closer €150, so there’s still a very significant premium here. I assume that DRC’s first vintage (2019, ex the Bonneau du Martray vineyards) will be priced higher though. I expect about €300-400 from the domaine’s representatives – let’s see.

*As always, these swiss franc prices are delivered but lack the 7.7% Swiss VAT…

**Add about 10% for the price in Swiss francs

