nuits for the weekend

And for a change, three great, robust, corks too!

2007 Mugnier, Nuits St.Georges 1er Clos de la Marechale

There’s a little ageing to the colour of this, but not to the extent of many from the vintage. The nose has bit of ‘pluminess’ to the fruit, but it’s generally got a nice line of purity, plus a perfume that recalls the stems. The palate is full, clean and in a very good place to start your drinking. There’s just a little of the Premeaux tannin* in evidence – but only a little. Round but with energy, this is drinking very well.

Rebuy – Yes at the old price!

1995 Grivot, Nuits St.Georges 1er Les Roncières

Unsurprisingly the colour is showing plenty of age – this bottle with plenty of sediment too – but granular rather than fogging up that last glasses with something very fine-grained. The nose starts a little blunt versus the extra clarity of the Mugnier, but with air, this is a wine with so much more width, complexity, and shows flashes of purity too – that’s really excellent! Broader yet still more direct and with great freshness. Also more energy than the Mugnier. Today I like the Marechale very much, but I love this – it’s the best it’s ever shown since I bought the bottles ~2000! There’s still a little southern Nuits tannin to be found but at this age, I’d say practically anecdotal. Excellent – I really enjoyed it!

Rebuy – Yes at the old price

2007 JC Boisset, Nuits St.Geaorges Aux Lavières

A northern Nuits – and it shows! The colour, if anything a little younger looking than the Marechale. The fruit on the nose is very much in the vernacular of that wine without any plummy characteristics. Less full than either of the 1ers, but showing admirable purity for the vintage, and a more elegant structure as befits its place closer to Vosne-Romanée. Young, delicious and a wine that was an absolute bargain back in those (still!) heady days of 2009!

Rebuy – Yes even for a good price!

* All the wines of Premeaux-Prissy – so Marechale, Arlot, Argillières, Clos St.Marc, Clos des Corvées, Clos des Forêts – kick me if I missed one – have a grainier style to their tannin, than Les St.Georges and onwards north to NSG and beyond… – oops, also Perdrix, Terres Blanches and Didiers, though less so Grands Vignes on the ‘wrong’ side of the RN74 – at least how Louis-Michel Liger-Belair makes it!

