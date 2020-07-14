Starting with an old friend with the William Fevre 2017 Chablis – highly dependable and delicious. The David Croix’s 2011 Santenay Clos Rousseau from Camille Giroud; such a highly drinkable and indeed relatively powerful wine for 2011 – very impressive depth and finishing interest here. The Rebourseau 2018 Gevrey La Brunelle will be in my upcoming report, but as a counterpoint, I also opened the 2006 Roty Gevrey cuvée Brunelle – this was a wine where the oak stuck out and gave the wine a very ‘cola’ impression when young – I didn’t like it then – but now it has beautifully mellowed – in some respects reminding me of an easy, sweet but tasty wine from 2000 – lovely, though the last glass on day two had a clear oxidative note despite having been refridgerated. And to finish, an aligoté from the north – the 2018 Selection Massale from Gueguen: faintly floral, beautifully poised and absolutely delicious with our Thai yellow-curry and rice – a great and delicious combination.
les wines de la ouikend…
Update 15.7.2020(14.7.2020)