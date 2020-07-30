June 2020’s report – now online

From Monday 15th June, the French borders re-opened for ‘aliens’ such as I.

‘Eventually!‘ I hear you say.

I’m in agreement – never has 13 weeks of absence seemed so long! It’s much worse for some of my US colleagues – they haven’t been allowed to return to France since their mutual borders closed in mid-March!

All things considered, I managed to pack in a reasonable schedule into those last two weeks of June: Visits to producers in the Côte d’Or, Mâconnais and Beaujolais plus a deeper look into Gevrey 1er cru of the Clos des Issarts and the hot ‘new’ label of Beaujolais-Lantignié.

The report went live – HERE – today. I hope that all you subscribers will enjoy it 🙂

July and some of August is, and will be, Puligny-Montrachet time, with a deeper look at the terroirs of Puligny with the winemakers (mainly) of that village…

