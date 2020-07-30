June 2020’s report – now online

30.7.2020billn

Lantignié soil
Lantignié’s soil – there’s even some organic material!
From Monday 15th June, the French borders re-opened for ‘aliens’ such as I.

Eventually!‘ I hear you say.

I’m in agreement – never has 13 weeks of absence seemed so long! It’s much worse for some of my US colleagues – they haven’t been allowed to return to France since their mutual borders closed in mid-March!

All things considered, I managed to pack in a reasonable schedule into those last two weeks of June: Visits to producers in the Côte d’Or, Mâconnais and Beaujolais plus a deeper look into Gevrey 1er cru of the Clos des Issarts and the hot ‘new’ label of Beaujolais-Lantignié.

The report went live – HERE – today. I hope that all you subscribers will enjoy it 🙂

July and some of August is, and will be, Puligny-Montrachet time, with a deeper look at the terroirs of Puligny with the winemakers (mainly) of that village…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;