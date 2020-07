Just a few pictures, taken today, from between Montrachet and Folatières in the commune of Puligny-Montrachet.

At 8 am I was happy to be wearing a sweatshirt – no-longer at 9 am. Almost 30° today and a couple of degrees warmer is possible in the next days…

Puligny 1er Only apples in Louis Latour’s Chevalier-Demoiselles Chevalier-Demoiselles towards Puligny d’Auvenay Chevalier-Montrachet Folatières Old, old Folatières (Pernot) English garden in Montrachet… Montrachet

