saturday wines…

2010 Jean-Claude Boisset, Auxey-Duresses Les Crais

I’d quite forgotten I had these – two were found while ‘rooting’ for other stuff. The cork is a good one.

Hmm – now that’s quite a deep colour – that said, it’s one of those that inexplicably lightens in colour with more aeration(?) The nose has butterscotch and a suggestion of caramel, deep fruit but no citrus zing, though slowly becomes a little floral. Beautiful shape in the mouth; there’s the butterscotch flavour too, but the clarity and lightness of fine acidity and minerality make this excellent. Certainly some age, but despite the colour there’s no hint of oxidation. Not a big finish, but a fine and mouthwatering one. This is excellent – and I would also say ‘ready!’

Rebuy – Yes

2005 Antonin Guyon, Chambolle-Musigny Clos du Village

Monopole – but a different one from that of Felettig. A spongy, pliable cork – but with no ingress of wine and it comes out in one piece.

For the first couple of minutes, there’s a funky depth to this nose – but not enough to disguise the excitement. With air this or gorgeously perfumed – cliché Chambolle-Musigny – so floral and so attractive – yes! In the mouth, full of energy – but no fat – ingraining flavour and super energy. This is a wine that you could easily enjoy for 10 more years – I hope to do exactly that – but today it is simply top-class villages – you’d be happy with a grand cru showing like this. I instantly ordered a case of this when I tasted it from barrel – I’m more than happy with the result.

Rebuy – Oh yes!

