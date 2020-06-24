offer of the day – clos de tart 2018

I never did see an offer for the 2015s, then came the 2016s but I missed 2017. Today, here are the 2018s and you can compare to the 2016 price which is in the brackets. The new owner are never going to get their €300 million back with only a 50 francs per bottle price increase, are they(?)! 🙂
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 75cl 498.00, (448.00)* Swiss francs
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 150cl 1,050.00 (926.00)
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 300cl 2,300 (2,042.00)
* Including delivery, but not including Swiss purchase tax of 7.7%
Well I for one cannot afford the pricing of most burgundy now, esp the reds. In Switzerland you may have 7.7% tax but in Australia its 41% on local wine and 46% on imports!! I suspect that the current price structure will cut out a lot of traditional buyers, even in the USA.