offer of the day – clos de tart 2018

I never did see an offer for the 2015s, then came the 2016s but I missed 2017. Today, here are the 2018s and you can compare to the 2016 price which is in the brackets. The new owner are never going to get their €300 million back with only a 50 francs per bottle price increase, are they(?)! 🙂

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 75cl 498.00, (448.00)* Swiss francs

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 150cl 1,050.00 (926.00)

Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2018 300cl 2,300 (2,042.00)

* Including delivery, but not including Swiss purchase tax of 7.7%

