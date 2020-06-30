a few pics from the côte de nuits today….

30.6.2020billn
Gevrey Clos des Issarts
Nuits – haircut time!
Team Hoffmann-Jayer in Echézeaux
2020 Leroy, Richebourg…

  1. goughie131st July 2020 at 6:29 amPermalinkReply

    Hi Bill, thx for the pics. What’s the position now with that super property in Issarts please ? Appears renovations completed ? Is it in use now, or maybe more to be done to the interior – can’t just recall what the plans for the building were post renovation.

