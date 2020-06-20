20 years of wine in the last days…

Two wines, 20 years apart…

2018 Savigny-lès-Beaune Clos des Godeaux

Diam5-sealed.

A wine with a tight-ish, quite modest, yet inviting nose. This moves well over the palate with both citrus and mineral – then the impression of a little oak flavour in the finish – I’d probably wait another 6-12 months so that it fades more into the background. It has a super finish though. Excellent.

Rebuy – Yes

1998 Hudelot-Noellat, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Suchots

The cork comes out in one piece – wine-saturated through about 40% of its length.

Oh-yes! Now that’s a very attractive nose indeed – wide, complex, very Vosne and such a great invitation. Clean, wide, deliciously flavoured – not even a suggestion of the terrible young tannins of the vintage. Graceful wine, without lacking depth or energy and clearly beautifully made – a quarter of the bottle was left in the fridge, only to be rescued 4 days later – and not a hint of brett, oxidation or other unwelcome guests – less precise for sure but still completely drinkable. Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

