pre-weekending…

2018 Domaine Carrette, Saint-Véran Les Mures

Cork sealed.

There’s a twist of freshness over a richer width of fruit – a waxy style to this aromatic. Really a width of flavour – there’s some impact here. Layered, rich for sure but these layers of flavour just about avoid heaviness. Tastily long and a very enjoyable SV.

Rebuy – Maybe

2017 Domaine Collotte, Fixin Les Champstions

Not a well-known climat – even if you live in Fixin! Sealed with a darker, what looks like, untreated cork.

Here’s a very much less communicative nose – it suggests depth and perhaps a little salinity – but little else. Wow! Here you see the difference between the lightness of style from many in the Côte de Beaune in 2017 and the fuller concentration and colour that you find in the Côte de Nuits – there is nothing lacking. Lush, deeply fruited – almost a dark cherry cordial in style – there is tannin – but only if you go out looking for it. Accessible sweet fruit – as we have become accustomed to since 2015 – but simply a deliciously moreish wine. Yes!

Rebuy – Yes

