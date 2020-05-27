A wine that reached a brilliant peak – for the vintage – at around 7-10-years-old. Since then, slowly downhill – but I really wasn’t expecting this…
2000 Jean-Marc & Hughes Pavelot, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Dominode
A full colour, now starting to show a little age. The nose is big and punchy – but really not very nice – full of old pyrazine. I would have bet a lot (and lost!) that this was a ‘classically mature 2004.’ The palate is also shot-through with this flavour. I have no idea where it has come from as I have never previously noted any hint of such a smell and taste in this wine. A wine with zero pleasure for me – such a shame. I let it stand overnight, stoppered, in the fridge. On day 2 there is no relenting of the aroma and flavour, and with no beef bourguignon on the horizon, this was unceremoniously dumped…
Rebuy – No
There are 3 responses to “jean-marc & hughes pavelot’s 2000 savigny dominode”
That’s really sad shame Bill, feel your ‘pain’.
I’ve drunk through a 6 pack of the 2001 of this wine &, as someone similarly sensitive to pyrazine, I never experienced any problems. Strange scenario for you though.
May your next bottle (of any wine) be a positive good one !
Hello Bill,
I trust all OK for you and yours over there.
Aaah, the methoxypyrazines prominence/concentration in a wine is something that, I understand, never chemically changes over life in the bottle. I surmise that when wines like this are youthful the varietal/fruit aromatics can be prominent enough to mask them so that they may show as a sort of lifted citric, lemony character. Over time, the fruit metamoprphoses to its secondary and finally tertiary aromatics/flavours but, as the fruit derived bottle aged esters fade, the pyrazines then stick out in all their ugliness.
Earliest detection and periodic assessment of bottles in the cellar is key. I have found Clavelier’s 2010 N-St-G Aux Cras to have this problem.
Fred
I have a couple bottles of the 2004’s of that wine remaining. I cringe imagining what they must be like!