.Terroir in Wine — Somewhereness by Larry Brooks. Fascinating article https://t.co/HnTnf1k479
— Dr Belinda Kemp (@BKPinot) April 21, 2020
This is an excellent read – thanks – a ‘hat-tip’ – to @bkpinot…
I would only quibble with this:
“The only mention in English that I am aware of through the 70’s was Michael Broadbent’s mistaken use of it as a term for dirty or unpleasantly earthy wine.”
I would say not mistaken. Many old winemakers (ie older than 70) in Burgundy reference the term (terroir), in their youth, as implying rusticity — a ‘peasant’ wine, ‘unruly’ wine — ‘earthy’ indeed, more so than referencing site specifics. As much as anything, with the rise of marketing, you will find the rise of the current usage of that word. The meaning/context of words often changes over generations — just look at ‘gay…’