so, what’s happening in Burgundy in this ‘lock-down’ world?

Wine is still a business – it’s simply an agriculture business – the work in the vines waits for neither man nor woman, so to that extent, it’s essential and ongoing.

In the Côte de Nuits, I see that brothers, Didier and Jean-Louis Amiot of Domaine Amiot in Morey St.Denis are embarking on a transition to two different domaines. The full details are yet to be communicated – for instance who will be exploiting exactly which vineyards – but the basic position is that the 2 new domaines are already physically separated. Domaine Didier Amiot is situated 27 Grande Rue in Morey St.Denis, and Domaine Amiot et Fils (Jean-Louis and his son Léon) is at 33 Grande Rue.

Lastly, the team behind Domaine de la Commaraine in Pommard and Domaine Belleville in Rully have acquired 2.3 hectares of vines in the Côte de Nuits. 1.12 ha of which will be attended by a local vigneron(ne?), the remaining vines, managed by the team of Commaraine, include:

Nuits Saint Georges Premier Cru ‘Aux Bousselots’: 0.28 ha

Nuits Saint Georges Premier Cru ‘Roncières’: 0.50 ha

Nuits Saint Georges Village: 0.3 ha

Chambolle Musigny Village: 0.15 ha

