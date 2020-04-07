Having already done a 2002 and a 2003 before the 2005 last week, but not quite being able to force myself to open a 2004, from the image above, I suspect you may still be able to spot my coming (cunning) plan.
This was squarely interrupted by the 2006 from Mugnier being totally corrupted by cork taint – the cork was smelly on its own, but the wine – pooeee! – but yes, there will have to be more beef bourguignone! I didn’t have another 06 ready – in the fridge, it’s already 20°C here – so jumped straight into the 2007. The 2008 will get its cork popped tonight – so notes on the next 4 later in the week…
There is one response to “sequencing…”
I’ve had the 2008 Mugnier NSG Clos de la Marechale several times. Almost opened another tonight but opted for a Champagne in this balmy weather. My view is that it is ready to drink now, with nice red and dark fruits, a quite evident iron or steely character, medium tannins and acid. Some oak in the background. I gave it 91 on Cellartracker. Sorry the 06 was dead. One of these days the French will realise that corks are not the best way of sealing a bottle. I’m Australian and corks are rarely found there now (I live in Asia by the way).
Hi Mark
I’ve only some 2006 and 2007 – it was at that time that I was transitioning from years of UK-merchant purchasing to buying all from Swiss-merchants or direct, and somehow I lost Fred in the process. I see ‘non-natural-cork’ as the only option for whites in my cellar, though I’m less opinionated for reds – particularly with (theoretically!) TCA free tested corks these days. Of course, TCA is not the only cork fault, but I’m genuinely surprised when I have a corked bottle of recent releases – empirically I’d see my rate of corked, post-2015, to be about 1% – not the 10% I see from late 90s, early 2000s…