rain, rain, (don’t) go away…

At last…

There has been a tiny amount of rain in Burgundy and Beaujolais in the last 50 days, but not everywhere. The ground has been parched and most domaines with new plantings of vines have had to return to give them water. This weekend, finally, it has rained – and quite stormily too. The forecast is largely wet for most of the following days, that will cheer the growers up – it has been hard work in the vines having to wear t-shirts and sunglasses for most of March and April 🙂

Let’s see how we continue, but for the moment the vines are very vigorous; in terms of their stage of growth, they are particularly advanced – current growth is similar to both 2007 and 2011 vintages at the end of April – I don’t have a comparison to 2003 or 1947!

