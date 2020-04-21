Domaine Clos des Lambrays
Previous offer:
Clos des Lambrays 2011 150cl 278.00* (Swiss Francs)
Clos des Lambrays 2013 75cl 159.00
Clos des Lambrays 2014 75cl 159.00
Clos des Lambrays 2014 150cl 323.00
Clos des Lambrays 2016 75cl 225.00
Clos des Lambrays 2016 300cl 960.00
New offer:
Clos des Lambrays 2017 75cl 238.00
Clos des Lambrays 2017 150cl 481.00
Clos des Lambrays 2017 300cl 1,012.00
Clos des Lambrays 2018 75cl 258.00
Clos des Lambrays 2018 150cl 536.00
Domaine Marquis d’Angerville (in brackets the 2016s – I never saw 2017s…)
Volnay 1er Cru 2018 75cl 75.00 (—)
Volnay Fremiet 1er Cru 2018 75cl 105.00 (105.00)
Volnay Champans 1er Cru 2018 75cl 129.00 (129.00)
Volnay Clos des Ducs 1er Cru 2018 75cl 198.00 (—)
The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 8% Swiss purchase tax. Where you see (—) this means was not offered in the previous period. Of course, the new(ish) owners of the Clos des Lambrays are slowly increasing prices – as you would expect – despite very comfortable yields for the Morey domaine in 2017 and 2018. That said, compared to the pricing of d’Angerville, I would say that they are still ‘competitive!’
There is one response to “offer of the day – clos des lambrays, d’angerville – 2018s”
Well, to talk of Burgundy prices as “competitive” is of course relative, but the prices of white and red Burgundies has escalated in recent years, and I shake my head in disbelief at the prices now demanded for them. The prices of Burgundy seems to have out-paced the increases for other regions in France and beyond.
Relative indeed. There’s certainly an element of ‘catching up’ with other regions whose prices were ballooning much sooner than those from the département of the Côte d’Or. The combination of neighbours’ (pricing) jealousy and even more-so the rise of the importance of the secondary market which is coupled to a certain scarcity for many appellations (versus demand) has effectively set what wine can ultimately(?) be sold for, is probably most to blame. But enough of excuses – you are right 🙂